Coronavirus pandemic: Global death toll surpasses 150,000

The global death toll of novel coronavirus crossed 150,000 on Friday as the United States continued to remain worst-affected both in terms of number of cases and deaths.

The latest data revealed that European countries and the US continue to suffer the most from the pandemic, and a sharp rise in the virus's infections in Africa.

Also read | Coronavirus infections surpass 700,000 in US, over 36,000 dead

More than half of humanity, 4.5 billion people are under lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Also read | Amid lockdown extension, UK's coronavirus death toll surges past 14,500

More than 8,800 died globally of the coornavirus in the latest 24-hour period. Out of over 150,000 deaths, the US has confirmed 36,773, followed by Italy with 22,745. Spain, France reported 19,478 and 18,681 deaths respectively.

Meanwhile, China updated its coronavirus death toll to 4,636 on Friday after the country's epicentre Wuhan increased the toll by 50 per cent to 3,969.

This comes at a time when the pressure was mounting on China by the US and several countries over the credibility of coronavirus figures.

US President Donald Trump said that Beijing continues to cover up the death toll.

"It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close!" the US president tweeted.

(With AFP inputs)

