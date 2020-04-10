Coronavirus crisis without PPE: Nurses in US, UK forced to wear trash bags

In 1916, the United States sent its soldiers to war without the necessary gear luckily the war turned in favour of the allies.

Over 100 years have passed since World War I.

Also read: 'Millions need to be tested': New York reports 774 deaths in 24 hours

Today, the United States is fighting another battle and it's being called World War-III, the Wuhan virus is the enemy with hospitals turning into war zones.

Also read: Simulation shows how single droplet of coronavirus cough can spread in supermarket

But this time too, the men and women at the frontline are ill-equipped. Washington does not have enough personal protective equipment for its medical workers.

What is Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)?

These are protective gear worn to minimise health or safety hazard at work. In their absence, nurses are being forced to wear trash bags.

Many nurses from New York have posted pictures on social media with #riskingourlivestosaveyours.

Who is to be blamed for this?

The US Federal agencies for their utter lack of preparedness, the state governments or the hospitals?

Cynthia Riemer, who is an emergency room nurse said: "If we get sick, then who's going to take care of them?"

Nurses say the situation is criminal. Guess who is Washington's partner in crime? War ally, the United Kingdom.

London too is sending healthcare workers to war without armour. Three nurses have already tested positive. All of them were forced to wear trash bags. In one London hospital, 50% of the staff at a particular ward have tested positive.

Reports also claim that doctors are being bullied into treating coronavirus patients. With no PPE, doctors are being told to hold their breath.

If you ask the British government, they would blame it on the hospitals. The United Kingdom has already lost 17 frontline medics to the coronavirus.

A shortage of protective gear is a reality in India too. Doctors are using raincoats and sunglasses to fight the virus.

China too was scrambling for protective gear during the outbreak, Beijing bought surgical garments worth $12.6 million from the US alone.

This is the state of some of the world's richest countries. There is a shortage and there is confusion.

The Wuhan virus has caught everyone off-guard. The contagion has also exposed the loopholes in public health systems.

The need of the hour is to develop and procure vital equipment. Health workers cannot and should not be pushed to risk their lives without basic protection.