Coronavirus crisis is not going away anytime soon: WHO

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has not only generated a health emergency but a great economic crisis globally. Many countries around the world are in the infancy stage of the fight against it.

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon.

"Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

"Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases."

From Globalisation to economic activities the current crisis could upturn everything we take for granted.

More than 183,120 people around the world have died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The infection has spread to 2,626,929 people in more than 100 countries and shows no signs of slowing down. The intensity of its impact signals fundamental shifts in the way humans will live and work.

Nations around the world have been scrambling to fight the pandemic while desperately seeking ways to limit the devastating economic fallout.



(With inputs from agencies)