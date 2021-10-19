Coronavirus cases surge in UK as govt says closely monitoring Delta variant mutation

Britain reported over 43,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and increased hospitalisations as the government said it was monitoring the Delta strain.

Boris Johnson's government had lifted virus restrictions in July after months of lockdown while vaccinating the majority of citizens in the past months.

The country recorded 223 deaths in 24 hours which was the highest since March. Reports claim school children are being infected with the virus as the government decided to reopen schools.

Britain's health officials said they were closely watching the new mutation of the Delta variant named AY.4.2 variant. The country's national statistics office had estimated last week that one in 60 people in the country were infected with the virus.

UK has vaccinated over 80 per cent of the people with both doses even as authorities announced booster doses. The pace of vaccination among teenagers has however been slow with just 14 per cent reportedly inoculated in the 12-15 age group.

The British govern government declared that the next few months could be "challenging" as it tries to protect both lives and livelihoods."

UK is one of the worst-hit countries to be hit with the virus recording over 139,000 deaths and 8.5 million COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)