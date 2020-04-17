Coronavirus: Britain applauds its health workers in weekly moment of solidarity

Britain applauded its health workers again on Thursday in what has become a weekly moment of solidarity during the coronavirus lockdown.

At 8 pm, people around the country joined in applauding the National Health Service from their front doors and windows. Clips were later shared on social media under the #ClapForCarers hashtag.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab and finance minister Rishi Sunak joined in from outside the Foreign Office, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to recuperate after contracting coronavirus.

Johnson himself managed to join in the applause this time. "Like millions of people across the country, the Prime Minister joined in the clap for carers this evening, to say thank you for the incredible efforts of the country’s doctors, nurses and care workers," his office said in a statement.

The applause has become a weekly feature of life under lockdown in Britain, providing a moment of national unity at a time where social distancing measures are in place.

NHS workers joined in with the cheering outside hospitals in London and Watford.

Britain last month pledged 5 billion pounds to the health service to fight coronavirus and finance minister Rishi Sunak said extra services that were needed would be funded whatever the cost.

A total of 13,729 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by 861 from 12,868 the day before.

The Department of Health said as of 9 am on Thursday 16 April, a total of 4,17,649 coronavirus tests had been carried out, with 1,03,093 testing positive.