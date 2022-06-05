'Corgi Cam' pop-ups set up in London as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

'Corgi Cam' pop-ups have been set up in London as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

The lively brown-and-white dogs with pointed ears and short legs are the favorite dog breed of the 96-year-old queen.

Visitors can take pictures with a rotating team of dogs while dressing up in faux ermine robes, crowns, and tiaras at a corgi pop-up in London's historic Leadenhall Market.

According to the event's organiser Katie Raby, the free Corgi Cam event outstripped expectations, with some waiting for several hours to attend.

"Everyone associates the dog with her majesty and we wanted to be able to celebrate that," she says.

Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared with her dogs in a spoof James Bond clip filmed for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, has kept Pembroke Welsh Corgis since she was 18.

Also see | In pics: All the hits & misses from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

Although the breed remains quite rare in the United Kingdom, it experienced a rush of interest recently due to the Netflix series "The Crown".

"Many people have never actually met a corgi," Raby says. "There aren't many around these days."

With people getting slots of about five minutes each with a corgi, the pop-ups pay tribute to the British monarch who is famous for her love for the corgis.

To keep her company, she still has a dorgi called Candy along with two corgi puppies Muick and Sandy.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: