Colorado dorm killings: Police takes student in custody in double murder case at University of Colorado

A 25-year-old student, Nicholas Jordan, was taken into police custody on Monday while carrying out investigations into a double murder case at the University of Colorado, in Colorado Springs, as per the officials.

The 25-year-old student has been facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of two people who were discovered shot dead in a dorm room on Friday (Feb 16), as per the Colorado Springs police.

The police official said that they found Jordan in a vehicle early on Monday (Feb 19) and took him into custody in Colorado Springs without incident.

Jordan hails from Detroit and has been enrolled as a student at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, as per a university spokesperson.

The shootings looked like "an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students," said police, in a statement.

On Friday morning, the police department was called after shots were fired inside the dormitory of the university, Creston House, where the officials later found Knopp and Montgomery dead.

After the shooting, the officials issued a campus-wide lockdown for 90 minutes, and the university was closed for the day as well as through the weekend. The university authorities cancelled Monday classes as the school offered walk-in counselling.

Police identify victims

As per the Colorado Springs Police Department, the victims were identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado.

Knopp was one of the registered students at the school while Montgomery had not registered himself, said police.

Knopp was an "uplifting" person and "probably the best musician on campus," said student Gibson Marable, while speaking to ABC News.

"We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives," said university Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, at a press conference. "My heart is broken for the victims of today's senseless violence," he added.