Cold or Covid? 50% of people with cold in UK likely to have Covid

As cases of Omicron surge in the UK, researchers have warned that people who are suffering from sore throat and runny nose might have Covid. The Zoe Covid study team estimated that half of the people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.

Deeming it as an "explosion" of Covid cases, the researchers say that 144,000 people each day are catching the deadly virus and feeling unwell.

Lead scientist Prof Tim Spector, in a report by BBC, said, "The number of new symptomatic cases has exploded over the last week. For most people, an Omicron positive case will feel much more like the common cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose and a headache. You only need to ask a friend who has recently tested positive to find this out. We need to change public messaging urgently to save lives."

Also read | Booster efficacy against symptomatic Omicron reduces within 10 weeks

Even after a surge in Covid cases, UK's Health Minister Sajid Javid has confirmed that the ministers are not planning to announce any new restrictions after Christmas. "We're clear that there's no need for any further restrictions of any type before Christmas but of course, we will keep the situation under review," he said.

Javid further informed that the situation will be kept under review. "We will keep analysing that data and if we need to do anything more we will, but nothing more is going to happen before Christmas," he said.

The UK has been hardest hit by the threats of the Omicron variant as it has confirmed that over 10,000 new Omicron cases so far. This is fueling the Covid surge in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)