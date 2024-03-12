Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police outside Swedish parliament

Police in Sweden on Tuesday (Mar 12) took action against climate activist Greta Thunberg as they removed her and some other individuals who were blocking the entrance to parliament for a second day. They drew them away in a police van.

In a video shared by the news agency Reuters, two officers were seen lifting Thunberg and hauled about 20 metres from the door she was blocking before being placed on the ground.

Stockholm police noted that, while protestors had the right to demonstrate outside parliament, five to ten persons were removed for blocking the entry. They didn't mention specific people.

In a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction, Thunberg and dozens of other campaigners started blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament on Monday.

They were carrying banners like "Climate justice now" and "Climate justice = social justice". The activists left on Monday afternoon but returned to protest on Tuesday morning.

During the recent protest in front of parliament, Thunberg said, "The struggle has only just begun, the climate justice movement has been doing these things for decades and we have been met with only deaf ears."

"We feel like we have no other choice but to sit here and disrupt the system in order to get our voices heard," she added.

Watch this report: × The 21-year-old Thunberg became the face of young climate activists after her weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament began in 2018.

She became popular among the young generation globally which led to massive movements with rallies and protests across the world.

Last year Thunberg was detained by police or removed from protests in countries including Sweden, Norway and Germany.