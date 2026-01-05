/Clarification on 'excessive' force: Panel probing Nepal Gen Z protest seeks response from KP Oli

On Sunday (Jan 4), Nepal’s ousted Prime Minister KP Oli formally responded to a letter sent by the commission probing the protests that turned into an uprising in the Himalayan country. The panel is now seeking clarification on the ‘excessive’ use of force during the movementmonikered as the Gen Z protest. Oli has been given a week to respond to the letter, which was delivered to his residence.

Here’s what happened:

On September 4, Nepal announced a ban on 26 social media platforms as they failed to register and officially comply with the norms laid by the government. This move came after repeated efforts urging the companies to register with the country. The administration said this was to ensure the platform was used responsibly and was looking for more accountability. In hindsight, it was viewed as censorship to block free speech in the Himalayan country.

The government's claim

The Nepalese government claimed that social media users were registering with fake identities to spread hate in the country, also mentioning cybercrime as a factor. It was further said that harmony was being disturbed by using social media as a tool.

The youth’s take

The youth of the country was not convinced by the government’s reason behind the social media ban. It began as a protest against the ban on these platforms, which the youth said was a way to censor voices in the country. Social media may have been a trigger, but the unrest currently ongoing in Nepal is about corruption and economic disparity.

