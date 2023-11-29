CIA and Mossad chiefs meet Qatari prime minister, hold discussions over 'building on' Gaza truce: Report

The chiefs of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel's Mossad on Tuesday (Nov 28) met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha and held a discussion on ways to build on the progress of the extended truce deal between Israel and Hamas by two days, news agency Reuters reported.

The meeting was "to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal," Reuters quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying.

However, the outcome of the talks held between the three parties, also attended by Egyptian officials, was unclear, the source added.

CIA Director William Burns was in Doha "for meetings on the Israel-Hamas conflict including discussions on hostages," a US official said on condition of anonymity. The official did not elaborate on the matter.

Burns, David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service met with the Qatari prime minister a day after Doha announced the extension of the truce deal by two days, which was originally agreed on to be for four days in the Gaza strip.

Extension of truce

The extension was announced by Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari via social media post on the same day when it was due to expire overnight.

"The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," Ansari wrote.

Qatar, with the support of Egypt and the United States, had for days been engaged in intense negotiations to establish and prolong the truce in Gaza.

The extension was hailed by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called it a "glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war".

Welcoming the announcement, the White House, in a statement, expressed hope that the humanitarian pause would continue longer.

"Of course, we welcome the announcement," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters after mediator Qatar said the initial four-day truce was to be lengthened.

"We would of course hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages."