/Chinese worker, woman rescued alive 10 days after Nepal floods

Rescuers in Nepal pulled a Chinese worker alive from a hydropower tunnel and found a woman trapped inside a damaged house on Saturday, 10 days after devastating floods killed at least 1,300 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

The Chinese man was rescued from a 225-metre (740-foot) tunnel at the Trishuli hydropower project, Nepal’s army said. He was brought out by a joint team of Nepalese soldiers and South Korean disaster experts before being flown to hospital for a health assessment.

The rescue brings to three the number of workers found alive at the hydropower project. Two Nepalese workers were pulled out on Friday.

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Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the man was in stable condition. In audio released by the broadcaster, he described repeatedly shouting when he saw the lights of rescue teams, but said they could not hear him.

“When they rescued me today, when they shone (the light) before my eyes, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Woman pulled out from damaged house

In Nuwakot, rescuers separately found a woman alive inside a damaged house. Nepal’s army said she was airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment after being pulled from the debris.

Images showed rescuers giving her bottled water before carrying her out, wrapped in a grey blanket.

Hundreds feared trapped in tunnels

Search teams have shifted their focus to 12 hydropower projects across Nepal, where around 900 workers are reported missing. Authorities believe about 500 people could still be trapped inside tunnels.

Specialist rescue teams from India, China, South Korea and the United States are helping Nepalese forces search through debris, collapsed structures and tunnels.