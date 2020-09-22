WION exclusive | 'Chinese Communist Party's money and power influence whole world', says virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, in an exclusive conversation with WION claimed that the deadly coronavirus was developed in a government laboratory in Wuhan. She also said that Chinese government was aware of the COVID-19 spread.

Dr Li-Meng Yan told WION that she was muzzled by her supervisor for speaking out, and that China turned social media against her. Recently, her Twitter account was suspended.

She also gave her insights into China’s influence and funding of the press, think tanks, institutes, and social media.

On being asked whether she thought Chinese government could influence studies and research on COVID-19, the doctor said “Of course, of course”.

“I had been there for many years… I knew many many people across a vast network - hospitals, institutes”, she said. “I worked in Hong Kong for many years”, she added.

“All my experience and knowledge can tell you - Chinese Communist Party’s money and power influence the whole world, far more beyond your imagination”, she added.

“This virus come from a lab on purpose”, Yan said, to top it off.

Dr Li-Meng Yan, who was a post-doctoral fellow in virology and immunology at Hong Kong School of Public Health said that she was muzzled by her supervisors.

Yan claims the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her reputation through social media, conduct cyber-attacks on her and intimidate her family in China.

Earlier on September 14, Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan had claimed that COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory. Yan, who was associated with the Hong Kong School of Public Health, had been researching on the coronavirus for a long time. The Chinese virologist claimed that during her research she came across that coronavirus was developed in a laboratory in China.