Chinese court jails 10 of 'Hong Kong 12' activists; two teenagers to be sent back

A Chinese court Wednesday jailed 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan.

Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners among the group of 12 Hong Kong activists held in China will be sent back to the city.

The Shenzhen Yantian District People's court sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years in jail and Quinn Moon to two years for organising an illegal border crossing.

The eight others were sentenced to seven months behind bars for illegally crossing the border.

The "Hong Kong 12" were arrested by the Chinese coastguard on August 23 as they allegedly tried to escape the city by speedboat for sanctuary in Taiwan.

The two teens, aged 16 and 17, were expected to be handed back by Shenzhen authorities to the city's police force at the border around noon (0400 GMT).

The Yantian District People's Procuratorate in Shenzhen will not pursue its case against the two teenagers.

The "Save HK12" campaign group said the families had yet to be informed about the handover.

Eight of the 10 adults are accused of illegally crossing the border, while the remaining two are suspected of arranging for others to do so.

(with inputs from AFP)