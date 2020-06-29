Chinese boss shooting Zimbabwean workers shows 'systematic abuse': Watchdog

The shooting of two Zimbabwean workers shows the "systematic and widespread" abuse that locals experience in Chinese mining operations, the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Society (ZELA) said, reported CNN.

The remarks came amid the nationwide anger, with the nation's biggest labour representative association, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union, saying there is a history of Chinese nationals ill-treating their workers and the union would not fold its arms as these incidents continue.

Also read | Japan: Human rights activists stage protest against China's attack at India

Last Sunday, a Chinese miner shot two workers after they demanded their outstanding dues in Gweru province, in central Zimbabwe.

Also read | China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: Report

Miner Kenneth Tachiona confronted Zhang Xuen after the latter refused to pay the dues in US dollars, according to an affidavit submitted in the court.

Tachiona charged towards Zhang, who pulled out his gun and shot Tachiona three times on his right thigh and two times on the left.

Police shot that Zhang also fired another round at workers and one of the bullets grazed the chin of another employee.

Both the victims are being treated in a private hospital and Zhang has been charged with attempted murder.

Earlier, the Chinese embassy expressed its concern over what it describes as an "isolated incident" and said it would support an independent and transparent probe by Zimbabwean law enforcement authorities.

