Chinese aggression comes as boon to the US

China's military aggression has led to an unexpected outcome. It's benefitting one of Beijing's adversaries, the US and its defence industry. American defence companies are picking up major defence contracts from American allies. Countries like India and Taiwan are now turning to American defence equipment to boost their defences against the dragon.

China triggered its border standoff with India back in May. After multiple rounds of talks, China hasn't pulled back. Indian soldiers have now dug in for the long haul. They needed special gear for an extended winter deployment. The US was happy to step in.

Reports say, India has acquired 11 thousand sets of extended cold weather clothing from the US Army. These sets have come from the stock-holdings of the US Army.



India is not the only country that reached out to the US for defence supplies. As China' aggression grows, American allies have been dialling Washington for arms and ammunition. The American defence industry has won multiple contracts. Taiwan tops the list of major purchases.. Two major deals were announced in one week.

The first one was worth 1.8 billion dollars. For cruise missiles, rocket launchers and surveillance equipment. Weapons, that can target the Chinese mainland.

China announced sanctions. But a second deal followed. A package worth 2.4 billion dollars. This includes 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, 1000 launcher transporters, Radar and support systems.

Taipei has said American weapons will enhance Taiwan's combat capabilities against the Chinese. The US government has steadily backed its defence industry. Lockdowns haven't affected major arms deals.

In October, the US announced major arms sales to South Korea, Egypt, Finland, Romania and Taiwan. By May, the US state department approved weapons sales to India, Morocco and the Philippines. These deals were worth 2.2 billion dollars. In addition to this, the UAE was given 150 million dollars in blanket funds. This was to repair and support aircraft fleets.

The UAE has a big purchase order for America. A deal for F-35 fighter jets. A purchase that could be worth 10 billion dollars. It seems that China's aggression has come as a boon to the American defence industry. As Beijing continues to make territorial claims, US arms manufacturers are raking in the Moolah.