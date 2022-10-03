China's Communist Party congress to decide on country's course for the following five years and beyond

In order to deal with a "complicated and demanding environment at home and abroad," the Chinese leadership will discuss and adjust the country's policy for the following five years and beyond at the Communist Party's upcoming national congress, according to People's Daily.

The twice-decade congress will be crucial for China to achieve the second of President Xi Jinping's "Two Centenaries" goals, which is to put the country back in the forefront of world powers by 2049, when it celebrates its centennial. This was stated in the party mouthpiece's editorial for National Day, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The major purpose of the congress, which starts in two weeks, is to bring in a shift of power and leadership.

The top agenda typically includes establishing long-term strategic goals, even if the focus will be human issues rather than in-depth policy deliberations.

Also read | China-bound Iranian plane leaves Indian airspace following reports of bomb threat

Xi originally proposed the idea of the Two Centenaries and declared it the party's overarching goal during the 18th congress in 2012.

China is required to become "a moderately successful society in all areas" by 2021, according to The Two Centenaries, a set of objectives to track progress in the country's modernization.

The People's Republic of China should be "a robust, democratic, civilised, harmonious and contemporary socialist country" by 2049, the year it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The "Chinese dream" of rejuvenation will be deemed realised once these two goals are finished. Although the terminology of the concept is intentionally vague and lacking in specifics, it is acknowledged that within the party, more tangible measurements - such as information on economic growth, statistics on the environment, and criteria for army modernization - are utilised to assess progress.

When the Communist Party commemorated its 100th anniversary last year, Xi proclaimed that the first century of the Two Centenaries had been completed.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: