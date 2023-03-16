China urges Ukraine and Russia to restart peace talks 'as soon as possible'

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and China Thursday (March 16) apparently discussed the importance and significance of the territorial integrity of the war-torn nation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that during his call with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang earlier in the day, they discussed the "significance of the principle of territorial integrity".

Beijing again mentioned the idea of the so-called peace plan it floated last month as the foreign minister urged Kyiv and Moscow to restart peace talks "as soon as possible".

During the telephone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart that China "hopes that all parties will keep calm, exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible and return to the track of political settlement". It was the first official talks between them since the Chinese foreign minister took office in December.

Qin said, "China is concerned that the crisis could escalate and get out of control. China hopes that Ukraine and Russia retain hope for dialogue and negotiation."

WATCH | War in Ukraine divides Republicans

China has been criticised by Western countries for failing to condemn Moscow's invasion of its European neighbour, and last month strongly denied US claims that it was mulling arms shipments to support Russia's war.

Beijing recently said that it hopes to play a constructive role in resolving the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine and came up with the peace plan in the form of a 12-point foreign ministry paper for a gradual de-escalation between the warring nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE