The China Meteorological Administration has issued warnings of extremely strong winds for Northern China this weekend. All parks have been asked to remain closed and major sporting events have been suspended. The alert has prompted the cancellation of train services in the region, including flight services. Non-essential travel has been told to be avoided.

A cold vortex from Mongolia is likely to sweep across northern Chinese provinces bringing unusually powerful winds, with gusts of up to 150 km/h (93 mph), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Beijing, Tianjin and other parts of Hebei region are to bear the brunt of these strong winds.

Alert sounded

In view of the weather an orange alert has been sounded in Beijing. In fact some state media outlets have warned that people weighing less than 50kg (110lbs - about eight stone) may be "easily blown away".

Temperatures in Beijing and it surrounding areas are likely to drop by 13C, according to the authorities.

It is not uncommon to witness strong winds from Mongolia at this time of the year in the region, but the impending winds are likely to be stronger than anything the area has observed in almost a decade.

"This strong wind is extreme, lasts for a long time, affects a wide area, and is highly disastrous," the Beijing Meteorological Service said, as reported by the BBC.

Wind speeds in China are measured on a scale of 11 to 13. A level 11 wind, according to the China Meteorological Administration, can cause "serious damage", while a level 12 wind brings "extreme destruction".

The current weather condition has placed the winds in the range of 11 to 13.