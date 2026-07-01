Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (July 1) said that resolving the Taiwan issue is a “historic mission” for his country, adding that it remains an “unshakable commitment” of the Communist Party of China. He also mentioned Hong Kong and Macau in his speech saying that “long-term prosperity and stability” is essential for “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Speaking at an event in Beijing on 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi, who also serves as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to the "one country, two systems" framework.

India's stance on Taiwan

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Incidentally, Jinping's remark comes hours before Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lands in India. Takaichi is carrying with her the Taiwan conundrum of her country to New Delhi. India's stance on Taiwan is one that balances its ties with China as well as caters to the broader international picture. India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but the two nations have maintained representative offices in each other's capitals since 1995. Most recently, India's Ministry of External Affairs (ME) said that Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reiterated that its position on the "Taiwan question" remains unchanged, focusing on a stable India-China relationship while supporting "core concerns" on both sides.

China and Japan tensions

The recent China and Japan tensions are rooted in Taiwan. On Nov 14, 2025, Takaichi was asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about “survival-threatening situations.” In response, Takaichi gave an example that an attempt to bring Taiwan completely under the control of Beijing using battleships and military force could constitute such a situation. This infuriated China with Beijing demanding an apology and taking a number of step that resulted in diplomatic fallout. With Takaichi now in New Delhi, it remains to be seen, how New Delhi navigates the Taiwan question, specially after Jinping's latest statement.