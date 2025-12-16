/China’s growing tensions with Philippines and Japan: Manila steps up diplomatic war; Tokyo softens after Takaichi's Taiwan stance

Escalating its tensions with China, the Philippines said on Monday (Dec 15) said that it will protest the Chinese coast guard's "harassment and endangerment" of Filipino fishermen in a South China Sea shoal last week and will undertake appropriate diplomatic response. On the other side, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in a parliamentary session, repeated Tokyo’s position on Taiwan, insisting that the issue should be resolved “peacefully through dialogue.” He also highlighted the 1972 document that normalised diplomatic ties with Beijing and severed ties with Taipei.

China vs Japan and Philippines

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Philippine coast guard had on Saturday (Dec 13) accused Chinese coast guard ships of firing at their boats and injuring at least three Filipino fishermen. It also said that two fishing vessels suffered “significant damage.” It said that the Chinese cut their anchor lines in a disputed area of the South China Sea. Beijing, in its statement, said that it had taken "necessary control measures" involving about 20 Philippine fishing boats near Sabina Shoal. Meanwhile, China is already embroiled in its worse tensions with Tokyo after Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi named Taiwan as an example where her country could use 'survival-threatening situations' laws. Beijing is escalating tensions both in the Asia Pacific and South China Sea region. While it claims its sovereignty over Taiwan, it also asserts that nearly entirety of the South China Sea is theirs — despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

What Philippines said?

The Philippines' maritime council said in a statement that it was alarmed by the actions of China's coast guard, saying the use of water cannons and dangerous manoeuvres that cause injury and damage “cannot be justified.""The Philippines will undertake the appropriate diplomatic response and register its strong objection to these actions and demand that China cease such aggressive acts," it added. Presidential press officer Claire Castro told reporters that the Philippines will file a demarche to the Chinese embassy.

What China said?

China said that the Philippines had deployed a large number of ships on Friday to “create trouble.” The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accused Philippine vessels of taking dangerous actions threatening personnel by “brandishing knives.” On Friday, China's coast guard said that it had driven away multiple Philippine vessels and taken “control measures.” Sabina Shoal, which China refers to as Xianbin Reef and the Philippines as the Escoda Shoal, lies in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone 150 km (95 miles) west of Palawan province.

What Japan foreign ministry said?