/China’s military reshuffle incoming? Seating order at Beijing event raises questions

A recent high-profile event in Beijing has offered a glimpse into how China’s military leadership is changing, with its seating arrangements revealing emerging figures within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). During a gathering at the Great Hall of the People marking the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday (Jul 1), two lieutenant generals were placed unusually close to the front row of senior military officials. The gala, which was attended by President Xi Jinping and top political leaders, has drawn attention as a possible indicator of rising influence, given the seating order closely reflects the rank and political standing of a person in the country.

What we know about seating arrangement

The seating arrangements at major events in China follow strict protocols. Those with higher rank and seniority are generally seated closer to the front.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lieutenant generals Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang were sitting alongside senior figures like Defence Minister Dong Jun and General Han Shengyan, commander of the Central Theatre Command. Both Dong and Han are full generals. Lieutenant General Zhu Chuansheng, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, was also placed in the same row, but his position suggested a lower rank than the others.

What the change suggests

The new placement of the officials suggests a possible change within the military hierarchy. Zhang Shuguang had earlier served within the PLA’s discipline inspection system, a key arm of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption structure, but had not been publicly associated with frontline command roles. His move towards the front suggests a potentially greater role beyond internal oversight.

Meanwhile, Wang Gang has served as a deputy commander in the air force, with a strong operational background as a senior pilot. His appearance in the front row reflects a noticeable change from an operational role to a more strategic, possibly political-military one.

The reshuffling comes amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign that has reshaped the PLA leadership landscape, with multiple senior generals investigated or sidelined in recent years. This has created openings for a new generation of officers to rise more quickly through the ranks.