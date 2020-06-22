China joins pact to regulate weapons after Trump decides to quit

As the world is turning against China, and the US President Donald Trump is leaving no stone unturned in blaming China for spreading the novel coronavirus in the world, China has decided to "enhance peace and stability" in the world.

One of the most powerful countries of the world has decided to join a global pact to regulate arms sales that has been rejected by the United States.

The Communist Party's top legislative body has voted to join UN Arms Trade Treaty. The treaty aims to regulate the flow of weapons in conflict zones.

The decision has been taken after Donald Trump, last year, announced that he plans to pull US out of the agreement.

China, however, believes that this decision is "another important measure for China to support multilateralism," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

China has claimed that the country only exports such products to sovereign states.

As China hopes to make "continuous effort to maintain and enhance peace and stability in the world and region", it has "always strictly controlled the export of military products".

The treaty requires member countries to keep records of international transfers of weapons and to prohibit cross-border shipments that could be used in human rights violations or attacks on civilians.

However, the US government has not been an active member of the treaty since the end of the Obama administration.

(With inputs from agencies)