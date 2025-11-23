/China-Japan tensions: Beijing says Takaichi’s ‘Taiwan’ remark ‘crossed a red line’

Amid the ongoing tensions between China and Japan over Taiwan, the Foreign Minister of Beijing, Wang Yi, launched a verbal attack on Tokyo. The minister said the remarks of the new Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, "crossed a line". He also said that China must “resolutely respond” to the comments to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and defend its post-war achievements.

“It is shocking that Japan’s current leader has publicly sent the wrong signal of attempting military intervention in the Taiwan issue, said things that shouldn’t have been said, and crossed a red line that should not have been touched,” Wang said in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

“This is not only to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also to defend the post-war achievements won with blood and lives, and to uphold international justice and human conscience," the minister added.

‘Japan not qualified to become permanent UNSC member’

Meanwhile, China claimed on Wednesday (Nov 19) that Japan was not "qualified" to become a permanent member of the UNSC. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, Japan is “incapable of shouldering the responsibility of safeguarding international peace and security." This was amid the tensions over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan. Mao said Japan “is not qualified to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council".

At present, the UNSC has five permanent members: China, the US, the UK, France, and Russia. Countries like India have called for reforms to the UN Security Council so that it reflects the current multipolar order. “Japan has not fully reflected on its wartime responsibilities and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has recently made erroneous remarks about Taiwan, challenging the post-war international order," Ning said.

The US has confirmed selling Taiwan an advanced missile system worth almost $700 million, which has been battle-tested in Ukraine. This was the island nation's second weapons package in a week, bringing the total to $1 billion. In the Indo-Pacific region, only Australia and Indonesia currently operate the system, three of which the United States said it would provide to Taiwan as part of a $ 2 billion weapons sale last year.

The weapon system is known as the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a medium-range air defence solution. "Fiscal 2026 foreign military sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $698,948,760 were obligated," the Pentagon said in a statement.