China is back to business, but these five questions need an answer

The coronavirus crisis is far from over, but China, from where this pandemic started is back to work. The lockdown in the country has been lifted, COVID-19's no new cases have been reported from once an epicentre Wuhan. So, the good news is coming from China. But, it's China, a region where no news is considered credible and the shadow of propaganda is always visible.

However, at this crucial point, the world doesn't need this answer from the Asian giant, but there are five key questions that the country needs to answer.

Where did the COVID-19 come from?

The first question that the world demands answer is how did the virus originate? Was it the wet markets, that has not been shut down by the government? If yes, then the threat of COVID-21, 22 remains. Did it come from laboratories which are infamous for sloppy practices? In any responsible nation, the guilty are brought to books, but in China, it is buried under the carpet.

How did it cure patients?

China has reported over 80,000 coronavirus cases and it claims that most of them are cured. So how did this happen? Did they use traditional medicines that President Xi Jinping seems to encourage? What about the use of nanomaterials as reported by Global Times.

India, on one hand, has supplied HCQ, despite the medicine still not proven a cure, but since the world needed it desperately. It is also sending paracetamol and other life-saving countries to other nations. And, then there is China, which on the name of donation diplomacy sent faulty testing kits to the nations struggling with the COvID-19 pandemic.

What does the research say?

China rejected HCQ as a cure to treat coronavirus. But it offered no other alternatives. China boasts about their research infrastructure and the first case was reported in the country nearly four months ago. Still, the world is waiting for an answer.

Currently, we don't know whether China is clamping down on the publication of coronavirus research. Why the research papers to get published needs a green signal from the Special Task Force of the State Council.

If China has nothing to hide, why it's not giving an access to international experts?

Global experts say that we have to collectively fight this challenge, then why China doesn't want to collaborate with them? A WHO delegation was sent to Wuhan. But its findings still remain unknown. In any case, WHO is facing a credibility crisis. The US Center for Disease Control had offered to send experts to China, but the country rejected.

How will China assure that this lapses won't happen again?

If the coronavirus has come from China's wet markets, will China close it so that crisis of such levels won't happen again. The country's wet markets have given birth to many diseases and they have gone back to sell exotic meat. From deer and minks to foxes and bats, everything is on the menu yet again.



