China hits record high temperatures for early March, drought-like conditions in several parts

Temperatures in more than a dozen major Chinese cities last week reached record highs for the season. Wuhan and Zhengzhou in central China reached temperatures more than 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than usual for early March, according to government data.

Extreme weather in China is breaking record temperatures in some drought-stricken regions of the country. The temperatures are being exacerbated by the climate change crisis.

Wuhan, located in the middle reaches of the Yangtze river, experienced temperatures of 26 Celsius on Monday, 12 degrees higher than the long-term early March normal, while Beijing and adjacent cities also had temperatures hit 22-25 Celsius earlier this week.

China saw a summer of harsh weather last year as well, with hundreds of millions being impacted by the country's highest rainfall in 60 years. What followed was a terrible heat wave that dried out rivers.

Last year, China suffered months of intense heat, with 267 weather stations recording temperatures over 40 degrees. It roasted a large portion of southern China for at least 70 continuous days and affected the whole Yangtze river valley, starting fires and destroying crops.

The nation's meteorological service has previously forewarned residents that 2023 will likely bring more severe weather as a result of climate change.

Yunnan, a significant hydropower hub in the southwest, is already experiencing a severe drought that is expected to endure through April.

Since November of last year, average rainfall has been more than 60% below average.

The Poyang, China's largest freshwater lake has also been unable to recover from last year's drought. On Monday, the lake's water levels fell once more below 7 metres, not far from a record low.

