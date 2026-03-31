/China expresses gratitude after safe transit of three ships through Strait of Hormuz

China on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Iran for coordinating the smooth passage of three Chinese ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway which Tehran has effectively closed during the ongoing war in West Asia.

Two of the vessels, belonging to state-owned shipping giant Cosco, passed through the strait while exiting the Gulf on Monday morning, according to data from the MarineTraffic monitor. A third ship, a Hong Kong-flagged oil and chemical tanker called the Egret, crossed earlier on 25 March, sailing from east to west, maritime analytics firm Kpler reported.

"Following coordination with relevant parties, three Chinese vessels recently transited the Strait of Hormuz," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press conference, adding, "We express our gratitude to the relevant parties for the assistance provided."

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The two Cosco vessels, the CSCL Indian Ocean and the CSCL Arctic Ocean, are both ultra-large container carriers.

They passed close to Iran's Larak Island and are bound for Port Klang in Malaysia.

These statements come as Iran has maintained a blockade on the Hormuz chokepoint but allowed several "friendly nations," including India, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan, to continue transit. Since the start of the war on 28 February 2026, India has been able to successfully navigate the crisis through high-level diplomatic coordination.

At least four India-flagged ships, including the Jag Vasant and Shivalik, have transited the strait recently to secure the country's energy needs, while the Indian Navy has actively escorted critical tankers to safety. While these nations have secured passage through coordination, US President Donald Trump has cautioned that the situation remains highly volatile.

Trump continues to repeat his warning that Washington is prepared to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure and Kharg Island if a peace deal is not reached shortly. In a recent statement, he also criticised allies who have not supported U.S. military actions, telling them they must learn to "fight for themselves" if they want to secure their own oil supplies through the contested waterway.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)