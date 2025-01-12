Chinese scientists have released powerful software that can design electronic warfare weapons. The test results indicate that the software performs better than a US product in terms of both speed and memory usage and will be available for free, according to South China Morning Post.

Advertisment

According to the researchers of the project, the system is the culmination of two decades of work.

Also read | Philippines ramps up Spratly Islands upgrades to enhance military capacity amid tension with China

Yaoguang, the software developed by a team led by Professor Li Bin from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, only takes 12 minutes to perform a radiation simulation analysis on the multi-band antenna used in the new phased array radar.

Advertisment

On the other hand, the Ansys HFSS, the most powerful electromagnetic industrial software in the US takes three hours to perform the same task, according to Li’s team. Additionally, Yaoguang consumes less than one-sixth of the memory used by the US software.

Also read | Massive protests erupt in China after student's mysterious death. What's the case?

According to SCMP, the emergence of Yaoguang suggests that Chinese scientists can complete the theoretical verification of a design 15 times faster than American or international counterparts in developing a new generation of electronic warfare weapons that may set the course of future wars.

Advertisment

The software can be used in other military applications like analysing the electromagnetic scattering characteristics of a large electromagnetic catapult aircraft carrier, taking one-third less time than the US software for presenting more details.

Also read | ‘China hacked Trump’s phone, stole data for six months,’ Former aide claims

“As one of the seven most urgent and critical core technologies, industrial software has attracted great attention from the country,” the researchers wrote in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Journal of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

Other core technologies include industrial machinery, medical equipment, integrated circuits, instrumentation, basic software and advanced materials.

Also read | China mulling re-creating ‘Three Gorges Dam project’ in space. Here is how

According to SCMP, Yaoguang is rapidly evolving and replacing Western products used in China’s industrial design field.

(With inputs from agencies)