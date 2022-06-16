China claims to be neutral but it is investing in close ties with Russia: US

The United States slammed China over its Russia policy accusing the Communist nation of "investing in close ties to Russia".

"China claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear that it is still investing in close ties to Russia," the US State Department said after President Xi Jinping spoke to Putin and assured his country's support for Russia's "sovereignty and security".

The State Department said it was closely "monitoring China's activity".

"Nations that side with Vladimir Putin will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history...This is not a moment for equivocation or hiding or waiting to see what happens next. It is already clear what is happening," the US State Department said in a stern message.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration unveiled a $1 billion arms package for Ukraine including anti-ship defence systems, advanced rocket systems and anti-tank systems.

US General Mark Milley said ten long-range rocket artillery systems would be delivered to Ukraine in a few weeks while adding that "they ought to be able to take out a significant amount of targets and that will make a difference."

Milley said: "The Russians have lost probably somewhere in the tune of 20 to 30 per cent of their armoured force."

(With inputs from Agencies)

