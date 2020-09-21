China can't afford a full blown war at this stage

China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan. Chinese jets crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait several times over the weekend. Multiple military drills were carried out over Friday and Saturday reports claim that China carried out at least 40 sorties.

Taiwan has been ruled separately from China since the end of a civil war in 1949, but Beijing considers the island part of its territory awaiting reunification.

The island is a flashpoint with Washington, which promises military support to the elected government and has sent two envoys to Taipei in as many months.

"China will take appropriate countermeasures, including targeting relevant individuals," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, without elaborating. He warned that the US actions will "further damage the cooperation" between the US and China.

Wang added that any support for Taiwan's independence is a "dead end... doomed to fail".

The CCP'S mouthpice — China daily published a bitter editorial on the issue.

“The United States was trying to use Taiwan to contain China. 'The US administration should not be blinkered in its desperation to contain the peaceful rise of china and indulge in the US addition to its hegemony," it said.

Neither Taiwan nor the US responded to the Chinese provocation militarily. What if India, The United States and Taiwan decide to jointly retaliate to China. Will the PLA be able to sustain the joint forces?

Take a look at the numbers, if you look at active military personnel. China has 2.18 million men.

India, Taiwan and the US, put together have 3 million men. So, China is out-numbered here.

Before sending aircraft to the Taiwan Strait, China should look also at its aircraft strength which is 3210.

If you combine the number of aircraft of India, Taiwan and the US the number becomes 16,131.

Look at the numbers of tanks, China: 3,500 and 11,761 is the number if you combine the Indian, Taiwanese and American tanks. So what exactly is China thinking — in opening up multiple fronts? Why would it engage 3 countries at the same time?

Especially when it includes the world’s most-powerful and 4th-most powerful armies.



How many reports will it take for China to understand that it cannot afford at war least of all, at a time like this.

(With inputs from agencies)