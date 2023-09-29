China bars executive at firm Kroll from leaving the mainland: Report

A senior executive at a US-based financial and risk advisory firm Kroll has been barred from leaving China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Sep 29), calling it the latest example of employees of foreign firms being barred from leaving China by Chinese authorities. Kroll has offices in five Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The report mentioned that people familiar with the matter said that Michael Chan, who is a Hong Kong-based managing director is assisting a probe into a case that dates back a few years. Chan specialises in corporate restructuring.

Chan, as per the WSJ report, visited the mainland in July. He notified his employer that he would be unable to depart. He is a Hong Kong passport holder and can travel freely in mainland China and is still working. Neither Chan nor Ktoll have not released any statement.

Kroll serves clients in China with corporate investigation and advising services. Several foreign firms, including Kroll, have been under intense scrutiny this year, increasing concern about the hazards of doing business in China.

Also read: Auto strike against Detroit automakers spreads to Chicago and Lansing

In March, authorities raided Mintz Group's Beijing headquarters, detaining all five of the New York-based due diligence firm's staff members.

Also, staff at consulting firm Bain & Co. was questioned by the authorities at the Shanghai office in a surprise visit.

The report mentioned that Capvision's offices in many Chinese cities were raided by police investigating alleged violations of national security legislation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE