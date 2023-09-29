Jaishankar says Canada's attitude towards terrorists, extremists 'very permissive'

In the midst of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar took a jibe at the Canadian government and said that Ottawa's attitude towards terrorists, extremist people who openly advocate violence was 'very permissive'.

"This has been an issue of great friction for many years with Canada. But in the last few years, it has come back very much into play because of what we consider to be a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists, and extremist people who openly advocate violence. And they have been given operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics."

While speaking on the India-Canada row in Washington, Jaishankar stated that the Indian diplomats do not feel safe going to the embassy because of the current situation prevailing in the country.

He said, "...For us, it has certainly been a country where, organized crime from India, mixed with trafficking in people, mixed with secessionism, violence, terrorism-- it's a very toxic combination of issues and people, who have found operating space there."

"Today, I'm actually in a situation where my diplomats are unsafe going to the embassy, or to the consulate in Canada. They are publicly intimidated. And that has actually compelled me to temporarily suspend even visa operations in Canada," he added.

India-Canada issue discussed with Blinken, says Jaishankar

Indian foreign minister said that the Canadian allegations related to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar were discussed during his meeting with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He further highlighted that the two delegations came out "better informed" after the meeting.

"Yes, I spoke to NSA Jake Sullivan and (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken about Canada. They shared US views and assessments on this whole situation... I think hopefully we both came out of those meetings better and forward," he said.

"The Canadian PM made some allegations initially privately, and then publicly. And our response to him, both in private and public-- what he was alleging was not consistent with our policy. And that if he had, if his government had anything relevant and specific they would like us to look into, we were open to looking at it. Now, that's where that conversation is at this point in time," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)





