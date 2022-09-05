China on Monday (September 5) accused the US of launching tens of thousands of cyberattacks against the country and stealing vast quantities of private information, including that of private research universities.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent years as a result of cyberattacks on the US government and businesses.

However, the US National Security Agency (NSA) was charged in a report issued on Monday with launching harmful assaults against network targets in China in recent years.

China specifically accused the NSA’s Office of Tailored Access Operation (TAO) of breaking into the North Western Polytechnical University, which specialises in aerospace and space research and is supported by China’s ministry, AFP reported.

CVERC's research reported that TAO has taken over 140 gigabytes of high-value data in recent years, co-authored by a private Chinese cybersecurity company.

Infiltrating the university’s network and seizing control of thousands of devices, including servers, routers, and network switches, CVERC.

A university cybersecurity official told state television CCTV that the hacks created major risks and concealed threats to routine work and possessed threats to the institution.

Furthermore, Beijing was accused by Washington last year of carrying out a significant attack on Microsoft’s email system that had an impact on nearly 30,000 US organisations, including the government and its clients from other countries as well.

In response to China’s denial of the accusations, Washington was said to be considered the global leader in cyber espionage.

