Charlotte Walker becomes Australia’s youngest senator after turning 21 on election day

Charlotte Walker of the Labor Party has become Australia’s youngest ever senator after she celebrated her 21st birthday on the day of Australia’s federal election in May.

Walker said that she hopes to bring “a different perspective” to her party and wishes to inspire other young people, particularly women, to take a similar path.

“I want to do a good job for South Australians, but I also want to show young people, particularly young women, that this is achievable and this is something that they can do also,” she said, according to ABC news.

Also read | Australia Election Result: Anthony Albanese secures historic second term as Labor Party set to retain majority

“I’m also really excited, not many people my age get to go to Canberra and have the ability to contribute in the way that I will, so I am also really excited to get into it,” she added. “There is a lot to learn, but I'm feeling good.”

Walked was elected for the governing centre-left Labor Party’s third seat in South Australia state. With the lowest vote count among the six newly elected senators, Walker is set to start her six-year term starting July 1.

Walker broke the earlier record of Jordon Steele-John of the Greens party, who was elected senator for Western Australia state at the age of 23 in 2017. Australia’s youngest-ever federal lawmaker was Wyatt Roy, who was elected to the House of Representatives at the age of 20 in 2010. He held the position for two three-year terms before he was voted out of his Queensland state seat.

Australia’s Anthony Albanese won a historic second term in Australia on May 3, marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian PM has won a second consecutive term.