/Charlie Kirk statue mandatory at Oklahoma universities? Republicans introduce legislation

Public universities in the state of Oklahoma will now require to construct “a Charlie Kirk Memorial Plaza” with a statue of the assassinated Republican activist. A sign calling him a “modern civil rights leader” will also need to be put up along with the statue, according to a legislation introduced by the Republican lawmakers.

This comes amid conservatives gearing up to pay tribute to the murdered activist whose life will be commemorated by the President Donald Trump at a service in Arizona on Sunday.

The bill which was moved by state senators Shane Jett and Dana Prieto specifies that every institution of higher education must have the memorial site at “a prominent area” on the main campus. It further states of having “a statue of Charlie Kirk sitting at a table with an empty seat across from him” or one of Kirk and his wife holding their children. Notably, the design of the statue must bear the stamp of the legislature.

The proposed legislation, according to the Guardian further says that the Plaza must contain “permanent signage commemorating Charlie Kirk’s courage and faith and explaining the significance of Charlie Kirk as a voice of a generation, modern civil rights leader, vocal Christian, martyr for truth and faith, and free speech advocate”.

Charlie Kirk memorial service