Chang’e-8 moon mission: China to offer 440lb of payload to interested countries

China's ambitious Chang’e-8 moon mission, which is set for launch in 2028, is opening up doors for international players for equipment that will be used in the space mission. But what's noteworthy is the magnanimity of the space being provided to global players in the Chang’e-8 lunar exploration project by China.

Mission’s deputy chief designer, Wang Qiong, gave details about the mission and its planning on Monday (Oct 2). He said that the Chang’e-8 moon mission will have a whopping 200kg (440lb) of payload capacity for countries who are keen on aiding China with equipment.

So, what all equipment is included?

While speaking at the 74th International Astronautical Congress on Monday (Oct 2) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wang said that these instruments could be the ones that are attached to the lander.

Moreover, equipment like robots, rovers, and flight vehicles, which have the capability of functioning independently after landing, are also included.

Letters of intent

Open for the international community to contribute, the Chang’e-8 moon exploration project by China is looking to uphold principles of "equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use, and win-win cooperation."

The deadline for submitting letters of intent has also been defined. It must be given to the China National Space Administration by the end of this year.

China said that preference will be given to innovative projects such as bots that can pick objects, such as lunar soil, from the moon's surface during the mission. Additionally, other scientific instruments which complement the Chinese equipment will be given priority.

Going a step further, CNSA is also open to mission-level cooperation for the Chang’e-8 moon mission. Under this, China and its partners would launch and operate their probes separately. However, once in orbit, there would be spacecraft-to-spacecraft interaction, Wang added.

A new milestone

The previous payload contribution from other countries in China's lunar exploration has been significantly less and thus makes this new opportunity a first-ever of this magnitude. For instance, the Chang’e-6 mission, set for a potential launch next year, will carry less than 20kg of equipment from France, Sweden, Italy, and Pakistan. If successful, it would be the first mission to collect and bring back samples from the far side of the moon

