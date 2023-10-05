India's drug regulators crackdown on $42 billion drug industry

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
India's government report now says that India's drug regulator has found that cough syrup and an anti-allergy syrup made by Norris Medicines are toxic. The toxic elements are diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. Watch to know more.

