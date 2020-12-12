Ceasefire breached in Karabakh, says Russian army

Russian army on Saturday reported ceasefire violation in Karabakh region. The ceasefire is being maintained between Azerbaijan and Armenia after both countries went to fight each other over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russian Defence Ministry, which has deployed peacekeepers to the region.

The Armenian army reported attacks from Azerbaijan on two villages that are under the control of Karabakh forces.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said "adequate countermeasures" had been taken against "provocations" from the other side but added that the truce was "currently being respected".

A spokesman for Russian peacekeeping forces told RIA Novosti press agency that requests to respect ceasefire had been sent to both parties after "exchanges of fire with automatic weapons".

Earlier in the day, Karabakh forces announced that three of their fighters had been wounded in an attack by Azerbaijani forces.

Azerbaijani troops attacked Armenian fighters on Friday evening and "three were wounded in the ensuing firefight", the territorial defence ministry said.

Six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, which left thousands dead on both sides, ended in a rout for the Armenian military.

The Moscow-sponsored deal in November handed territorial gains to Azerbaijan and allowed for some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to be deployed to the region.

(With AFP inputs)