'Cease provocations and threatening actions,' US tells North Korea

Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of US State Department on Friday (October 14) asked North Korea to cease "all provocations" after its latest ballistic missile launch. The short-range missile was fired into the sea off its east coast.

Earlier, South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets when a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to the border dividing the two countries, amid heightened tensions over repeated North Korean missiles tests.

As per North Korea's official KCNA news agency, the country's military said that it took "strong military countermeasures" after South Korean artillery-fire drills on Thursday.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North Korean missile was launched at 01:49 on Friday. It was fired from Sunan area near Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

It was at least the 41st ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year.

The South Korean JCS statement said the aircraft incident happened late on Thursday and early Friday Korean time.

North Korea has said that its most recent series of missile tests, which included an intermediate range ballistic missile that flew over Japan last week, was a show of force against joint South Korean and U.S. military drills.

South Korea scrambled fighter jets a week ago after North Korean warplanes staged an apparent bombing drill as allied warships held missile defense drills in response to North Korean missile tests.

(With inputs from agencies)

