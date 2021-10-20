Canadian MPs told to get fully vaccinated to attend House of Commons

All members attending the new House of Commons session in Canada will have to be fully vaccinated to be able to attend the parliament.

The new parliament session is scheduled to begin on November 22. The Board of Internal Economy, which administers functions of the house, and is chaired by its speaker, has announced that the all "individuals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed within the House of Commons precinct".

Also read | Viral infections could promote Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's disease: Report

This rule will be applicable to every individual entering the premises of the parliament, be it an MP, maintenance worker, researcher, administration employees, press gallery, consultants, business visitors, contractors and more.

Only the people who can show proof of 'medical contradiction' will be allowed to enter the premises without getting fully vaccinated. However, they will have to show a negative Covid result before entering.

"These decisions were made to meet ongoing recommendations from public health authorities to help limit the spread of Covid-19 within the work environment," the statement read

WATCH |

Along with this, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance will also be compulsory even if all members are fully vaccinated.

This has come at a time when the government is urging locals to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible to make sure the cases do not increase once again.

Vaccine mandates are about to be enforced at a national level for all public sector employees from the end of this month. The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, reportedly, had a telephonic conversation with the leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet about the same.

He "emphasised the need for all members of parliament in the House of Commons to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19".