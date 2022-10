The Canadian female ministers will meet virtually to highlight Iran's "brutal" assault on protests sparked by the killing of Mahsa Amini.

Melanie Joly, Canada's foreign minister on Thursday (October 20), announced the news. Joly's office stated that the state of women's and human rights in Iran will be discussed by her and 14 others. It was further mentioned that they'll also discuss ways to increase support for Iranians.

As per reports, the meeting will be joined by a foreign minister from Germany, Chile, Norway, New Zealand, and others.

The Canadian foreign minister said, "My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: the Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular," The Guardian reported. She further added that Canada will continue to show its support for women in Iran.

Additionally, sanctions against six people and four entities, including Iran's Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi, were issued by Joly in response to human rights abuses in the country.

Protests in Iran began after Mahsa Amini died on September 16, after being imprisoned by morality police in Tehran for three days due to her "inappropriate hijab."

Not just Canada, but people worldwide have criticised Iran for this. Several violent clashes broke out in the country leading to the injuries of several, and the deaths of many.

