Canada: Two dead after shooting incident at wedding venue with Muslim attendants in Ottawa

A shooting incident was reported from Canada's capital city Ottawa outside a wedding reception venue in which two people were left dead while six others injured, according to authorities cited by local media on September 3.

The incident reportedly occurred at 10:21 PM, local time, (2:21 AM, Sunday GMT) on Saturday, while attendees were celebrating a wedding reception at the Infinity Convention Centre near Ottawa International Airport.

Acting Duty Inspector Amy Bond told CBC News that there were no ongoing threats to safety just hours after the shooting.

The two victims who lost their lives were identified as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both the residents of Toronto.



Ottawa paramedic spokesman Marc-Antoine Deschamps said that the six injured individuals were fortunate not to be in life-threatening condition.

Inspector Bond described the shooting as "tragic" and said that there was no evidence of a hate-motivated motive behind the incident. She expressed her community's dismay, calling the violence "unacceptable" and "disturbing."

The police investigation remains in its early stages, with no information suggesting a specific community was targeted. It is not yet clear if the incident was a hate crime.

No arrests made so far

The Ottawa police have not made any arrests. No description of suspects has been made available so far.

Authorities have appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to the shooting or potential suspects.

Gloucester-Southgate Councillor Jessica Bradley, representing the area where the shooting occurred, strongly condemned the incident, urging those with knowledge to cooperate with law enforcement in resolving the case swiftly.

Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States.

However, Canadians can own firearms with a license.

A Mass Casualty Commission commission recommended that possessing ammunition and buying firearm magazines should require a license and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government should establish limits on the stockpiling of ammunition.

