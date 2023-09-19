Canada travel advisory to India updated, Trudeau scouts for support amid row over Khalistan terrorist's death

In an update in its travel advisory, Canada has requested its citizens to exercise a “high degree of caution" while traveling to India. As per the official Canadian government website, the update was made on September 18, 14:48 ET. This coincides with Canada trying to demean India by pointing fingers at the country and making allegations that the Indian state is involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country," the official advisory read.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is scouting for support and looking for other nations to dance to its tunes. Trudeau tried to paint India in bad colours but was quickly snubbed by many world leaders.

At one point, the Canadian PM also tried to tone down his stance saying that the massive charges he slapped on India were not a provocation or any sort of escalation.

"Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly," Reuters quoted him as saying on Tuesday (September 19).

"The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate," he reportedly said.

Canada has leveled allegations against India, at a time when New Delhi has time and again urged Canada to tighten its noose on anti-India elements cropping up on Canadian soil.

Earlier, responding to a reporter who persisted in questioning him on the killing of the Khalistani terrorist, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "seriously, you should chill out a bit". UK PM Rishi Sunak also refrained from engaging in any kind of preaching to India. His spokesperson said that his top priority is to secure a trade deal with India.

All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law.



We are in regular contact with our Canadian partners about serious allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament.



Important that Canada’s investigation runs its course and the perpetrators brought to justice. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) September 19, 2023 ×

Earlier, the banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said that it will hold protests and will shut down Indian consulate offices in Canada in the upcoming week, a Canadian media outlet Global News reported.

“We will not allow the Indian consulates to function and we’re going to push the Canadian government to name the individuals who are responsible for assassinating and giving the orders to hit Nijjar,” Khalistani radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from Sikhs for Justice told the outlet.

“He has been assassinated outside the gurdwara — that was being done to give a very strong message to pro-Khalistan Sikhs that they will be hunted, even in the Western world," he added.

New Delhi responded in strong words as it lashed out at the Canadian government for "motivated and absurd" claims. In alignment with its earlier comments consistently made to Canada, New Delhi on Tuesday (September 18) reiterated and urged Ottawa to take action against anti-India activities ongoing in the country.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," an official readout said.