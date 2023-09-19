India-Canada Row: India and Canada expel senior diplomats

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Indian government has rubbished Canada's claim of having links in killing of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After Justin Trudeau's government expelled an Indian diplomat, in a tit-for-tat move, India has a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country. The flaring tensions between the two nations have also put a pause on trade deal agreement. Many are claiming that the Canadian prime minister is diverting from key issue of inflation, ahead of Canada's parliament session.

