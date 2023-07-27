Cambodia’s Hun Sen to hand power to his son after latest election win

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a speech on Wednesday he would step down, and that his son Hun Manet would take over in the coming weeks.

“Hun Manet … will become the prime minister in the coming weeks,” he said, adding the new premier will be appointed on August 10.

Hun Sen, who has ruled the Southeast Asian country for nearly 40 years, was speaking just days after his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) swept a general election after running virtually unopposed.

“I will continue as the head of the ruling party and member of the National Assembly,” he said.

