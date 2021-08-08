Cambodia begins booster shots to fight COVID-19

In an effort to battle the deadly coronavirus, Cambodia began offering a third-dose booster shot against COVID-19 on Sunday.

Switching between the AstraZeneca and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, 500,000 to one million frontline workers and their family members in seven provinces bordering Thailand will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Earlier Cambodia had started rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for teenagers in its capital Phnom Penh and three provinces.

"The vaccination for children today is a key step to herd immunity in communities," said the Cambodian leader.

He added, "Children are like bamboo shoots. If the health of children is damaged now, we won't have good bamboos."

Hun Sen also said that the kingdom is mulling inoculating children aged ten and eleven. Several countries in Europe, including

Denmark, France and Lithuania, have begun vaccinating children in a bid to achieve herd immunity.

Cambodia's mass inoculation campaign has so far seen more than seven million people out of the ten million eligible receive the

UK-produced AstraZeneca, the US-donated Johnson & Johnson, or the Chinese-made Sinovac and Sinopharm jabs.

Hun Sen said Sunday authorities will also soon begin administering booster shots to adults who are fully vaccinated and will take a page out of neighbouring Thailand's book by mixing vaccines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Delta variant has been detected amongst migrants returning from Thailand through land borders and is now in the local community.

Cambodia managed to largely contain the virus for most of last year, but an outbreak first detected in late February has driven up total cases to 81,335, with 1,537 deaths.