California residents can now delete all their personal info from internet

California citizens can now wipe all their personal information off the internet. On Tuesday (Oct 10th), California governor Gavin Newsom signed into law, a bill that enables residents to put in a request for the deletion of all their personal data from the coffers of data brokers in the state.

Delete Act

The bill called Delete Act or SB 362 was originally introduced back in April 2023, by California Senator Josh Becker. This bill aims to give Californians more control over their privacy by enabling data deletion from a single page bypassing the previous tedious process.

Also read | EU warns Elon Musk to tackle dissemination of disinformation on X after Hamas attack on Israel

It adds to a pre-existing right, under which California citizens can request data deletion, regardless of how the data was acquired by data brokers.

However, the earlier law requires individuals to file a request with each individual company.

Other bill provisions

The bill, as per The Guardian report, reinforces that all data brokers in the state must register with the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA).

It also requires the CPPA to establish an easy and free way for residents to request data deletion through "a single page".

Is there a penalty for non-compliance?

Data brokers that don't comply with these rules can be fined and otherwise penalised.

As per an earlier report by Digiday, data brokers that fail to register with the CPPA would be fined $200 each, additionally failure to comply with data deletion requests will attract a $200/day fine per request.

Also read | South African rand tumbles to 4-month low amidst anticipation of US jobs data

Talking to the press, Senator Josh Becker lauded the passing of the bill and said, "Data brokers possess thousands of data points on each and every one of us, and they currently sell reproductive healthcare, geolocation and purchasing data to the highest bidder. The Delete Act protects our most sensitive information."

Proponents of the bill laud the less tedious and user-friendly process. However, advertising companies argue that the bill would undermine their industry.

In a letter, a group of trade bodies said that "absent this data, smaller enterprises will lose a critical path to reach and attract new customers, and consumers overall will have less exposure to new products and services that may interest them."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE