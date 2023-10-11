EU warns Musk to tackle spread of disinformation on X after Hamas attack on Israel

European Union commissioner Thierry Breton, on Tuesday (Oct 10), warned billionaire Elon Musk that his social media platform X is disseminating "illegal content and disinformation".

As per news agency AFP reports, the EU commissioner, in a letter, stated that the concerns related to false information had grown after Hamas launched unprecedented attacks against Israel on Saturday and further demanded Musk to respond to the complaint within 24 hours and contact "relevant law enforcement authorities".

"Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU," Breton wrote.

He reminded Musk that EU law sets tough rules on moderating content, "especially when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to circulate on your platform".

He then asked X to respond to his complaint within 24 hours and also get in touch with Europol, the EU police coordinating agency.

"Given the urgency, I also expect you to be in contact with the relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol, and ensure that you respond promptly to their requests," Breton wrote.

"I urge you to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours," he said.

"We will include your answer in our assessment file on your compliance with the DSA," Breton said, referring to the new EU Digital Services Act which regulates online platforms.

"I remind you that following the opening of a potential investigation and a finding of non-compliance, penalties can be imposed," it said.

Last month Musk's X was branded a major hub of disinformation by Brussels which it said was disseminating the biggest proportion.

In August, when the new law came into effect, Musk responded to a post by Breton saying that the platform was "working hard" to comply, but there have been more warning signs.

(With inputs from agencies)

