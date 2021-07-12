California cops sue Palo Alto city over Black Lives Matter mural

Five police officers from California police force have sued Palo Alto city over Black Lives Matter mural. Their contention is that the mural has anti-police theme and amounted to discrimination, Harassment and retaliation. The officers have held the city responsible for letting the mural form.

News of the lawsuit was first given by Palo Alto Daily Post.

The mural was made on the street during protests over George Floyd's death. George Floyd was and African American man who passed away as a white police officer pressed his knee on his throat while detaining him.

The incident had caused widespread protest against police force that was often considered to use exxcessive force while dealing with people of African-American descent.

As per news reports, the mural was to be removed last November but it hasn't been.

The lawsuit points out that the mural includes logo of New Black Panthers which is categorised as a hate group by Southern Poverty Law Center

The center says that the group encourages violence against police officers, Jews and whites.