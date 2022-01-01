Bye BlackBerry? Software may 'no longer function reliably', says company

BlackBerry has a long history. At one point of time, it was the most successful brand of phones. The Qwerty keypad on phone seems to have become popular due to it only.

But the times have changed now. The smartphones may have led to the downfall of BlackBerry as it could not match up with the new trend.

In a new development, the company has said that any device running on BlackBerry's software will "no longer function reliably" after January 4.

In a statement, the company said, "As another milestone in the BlackBerry journey, we will be taking steps to decommission the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, with an end of life or termination date of January 4, 2022."

As per the statement, individuals, who are still using a device with the software, may not be able to make text, calls, use data, send or receive an SMS, etc.

The firm also thanked its loyal partners and customers before parting away.

"In 2016, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen announced that the company's transition to a software company was complete. Since then, we've made great strides executing on our business strategy and today, we are focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world," the statement read.

